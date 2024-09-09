Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $10.02 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $182.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.48 and a 200-day moving average of $176.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

