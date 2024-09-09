Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after buying an additional 3,101,845 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 892.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 603,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 542,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,049,000 after purchasing an additional 542,492 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 327,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 320,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.61 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.