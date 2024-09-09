ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.64. 80,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,581. ASGN has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $106.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in ASGN by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

