Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Price Target to $24.75

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $24.50 to $24.75 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 184.48% from the company’s current price.

Daxor Price Performance

Shares of DXR stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Daxor has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

