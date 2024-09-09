Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Price Target to $24.75

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $24.50 to $24.75 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 184.48% from the company’s current price.
Daxor Price Performance
Shares of DXR stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Daxor has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.
Daxor Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Daxor
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- E-Commerce Wars: Asana and Monday.com Battle for the Top Spot
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Broadcom Serves Up a Trend-Following Entry for Investors
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Intel Eyes Foundry Sale: Is This the Solution to Its Stock Woes?
Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.