Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.78) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.96. 298,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,603. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.95% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,974 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,451,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 454,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

