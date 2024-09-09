ARPA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.33 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ARPA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ARPA has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. ARPA has a market capitalization of $54.73 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03546845 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $11,203,123.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

