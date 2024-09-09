Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Raised to $64.00 at UBS Group

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $59.74. 379,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,155. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

