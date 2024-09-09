ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ArcBest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.18.

ARCB opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.00. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 583,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 150,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $9,298,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

