ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARC

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 969,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 80.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.