Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 975 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 2.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,875 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,656 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 179,699 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,409,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,603,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $41.59 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

