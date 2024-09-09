Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,187 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.35% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUST. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 92,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.