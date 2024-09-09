Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of APTV opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Aptiv by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,844 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,212,000 after buying an additional 905,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,760,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,728,000 after buying an additional 131,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

