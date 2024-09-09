Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $220.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average of $197.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

