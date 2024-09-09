Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $1.20 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00042619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

