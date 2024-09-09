APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,174,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,642. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 3.24. APA has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in APA by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of APA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

