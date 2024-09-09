Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIXGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

ANIX stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.86. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $66,236.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,707.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,051 shares of company stock worth $82,780. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

