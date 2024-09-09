Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,765 ($36.36).

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.61) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.24) to GBX 3,100 ($40.76) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.45) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.76) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.96) to GBX 2,590 ($34.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.40) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($22,485.42). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 706 shares of company stock worth $1,737,272. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anglo American Trading Up 0.9 %

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,042 ($26.85) on Monday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($21.43) and a one year high of GBX 2,813 ($36.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,984.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,269.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,262.40.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently -6,407.77%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

