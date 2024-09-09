Andrew Burnes Purchases 50,000 Shares of Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Stock

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Burnes purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$101,800.00 ($69,251.70).

Helloworld Travel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Helloworld Travel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Helloworld Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

About Helloworld Travel

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. It also operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travelthe Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, Mobile Travel Agent, My Travel Group, and The Travel Brokers; and distributes travel products and provides services under the Viva Holidays, Sunlover Holidays, Territory Discoveries, Asia Escape Holidays, Skiddoo, GO Holidays, Ready Rooms, and Seven Oceans Cruising brands, as well as operates needitnow.com.au.

