Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$76.10

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLFGet Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$35,000. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 500 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,000. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$74.09 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$61.84 and a 12-month high of C$75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 65.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$69.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLFGet Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.642596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

