Analysts Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Target Price at $33.18

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

PPL Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. PPL has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

