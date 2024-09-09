Analysts Set Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Target Price at $38.40

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Flex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Flex Trading Down 4.4 %

FLEX opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Flex has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts expect that Flex will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 54,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,759,311.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,564,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Flex by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,711 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Flex by 29,912.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 97,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 96,915 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 431,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,143,000 after buying an additional 304,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.