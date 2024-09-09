Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price at $120.00

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $86.43 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $37,012.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,257.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,947 shares of company stock worth $13,065,852. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,906.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,912,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.