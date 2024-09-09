Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.1% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $320.56 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.38.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

