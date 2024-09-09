American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of AHR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,497. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.
American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.