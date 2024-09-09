Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,216,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 16,801,273 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABEV. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Ambev Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Ambev by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,545,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 423,792 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ambev by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,868,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ambev by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Ambev by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

