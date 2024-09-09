Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANRO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

ANRO stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Alto Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alto Neuroscience news, insider Adam Savitz bought 12,069 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $152,069.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,267,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $7,039,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $5,372,000.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

