AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Evercore ISI

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AB. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.95.

Shares of AB opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.84%.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at $903,935.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $445,673.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,935.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

