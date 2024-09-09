Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Up 10.9%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 123,027,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 43,251,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

