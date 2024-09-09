Algorand 24 Hour Volume Hits $27.38 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $27.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00042333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,570,132 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.