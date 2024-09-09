Aleph Zero Tops 1-Day Volume of $638,008.94 (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $107.46 million and $638,008.94 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 275,104,002 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

