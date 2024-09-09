Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ AKTX opened at $3.32 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.
About Akari Therapeutics
Read More
