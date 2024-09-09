Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 85.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,477 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 1.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $70,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.48.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total transaction of $88,782.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,634.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total transaction of $88,782.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,634.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,522 shares of company stock valued at $74,483,030. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $116.23. 327,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,333. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average is $147.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

