Aion Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $899,918.65 and approximately $96.08 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00075133 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020785 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006968 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

