AIGH Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

AIGH Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,580 shares during the quarter. Beyond Air accounts for 0.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 7.93% of Beyond Air worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XAIR. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Beyond Air by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Air by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XAIR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Beyond Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 3,272.46% and a negative return on equity of 240.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,886.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

