AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Eagle Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

