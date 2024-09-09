AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 1,922,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,453,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AGNC Investment by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,319,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 500,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

