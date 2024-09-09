Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $89.92 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $89.92 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,251,700,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,251,700,888.4863095 with 604,645,735.0370082 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.52493116 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $4,305,443.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

