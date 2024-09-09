aelf (ELF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.05 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $265.32 million and approximately $17.05 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,789,839 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

