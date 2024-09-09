Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARE. National Bank Financial raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.07.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 208,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.52. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$19.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. Research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.4544025 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. In other Aecon Group news, Director Scott Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,549 shares of company stock worth $274,762. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.