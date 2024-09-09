Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

