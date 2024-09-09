Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8,327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 968,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 957,007 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBLL opened at $105.73 on Monday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $106.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.56.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.