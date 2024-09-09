Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.8% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.37 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.72. The stock has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

