Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $249.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.54 and a 200 day moving average of $245.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $258.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

