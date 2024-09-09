Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,758 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,621,000 after buying an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,149,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $59.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

