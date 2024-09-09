Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,951 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.2 %

WPC opened at $61.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.