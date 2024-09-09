Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Adairs Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63.
About Adairs
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adairs
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Adairs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adairs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.