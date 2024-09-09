A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at DA Davidson

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.67.

AMRK opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,702,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after buying an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 68,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

