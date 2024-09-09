993 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 993 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Perficient by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,786 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Perficient by 67.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,035. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

