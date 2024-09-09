9,066 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 814,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 276,342 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WY opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

