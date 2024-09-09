5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50. The stock traded as high as C$7.02 and last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 32421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.83.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNP. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$25,536.00. Insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$620.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.45 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.3715996 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

